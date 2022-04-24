Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

PWR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

