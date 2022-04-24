Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.36 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.

Shares of DGX opened at $137.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.99. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.69.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

