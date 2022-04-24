Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) to post sales of $31.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Radius Global Infrastructure reported sales of $22.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $140.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $179.63 million, with estimates ranging from $178.56 million to $180.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on RADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

RADI traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 494,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,146. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.