Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

RDUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Radius Health by 21.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 34.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,384,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDUS opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

