Rally (RLY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.08 Million

Rally (RLY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Rally has a market capitalization of $419.50 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,718,110,153 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

