Raydium Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00006550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $260.66 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.88 or 0.07428632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,527.58 or 1.00255385 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 100,930,791 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

