Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$64.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.81.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B stock opened at C$47.40 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a market cap of C$25.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.24.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.