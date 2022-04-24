Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $71,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.36.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

