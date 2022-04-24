Raze Network (RAZE) Price Hits $0.0221

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $444,360.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.42 or 0.07431885 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,561.47 or 1.00127405 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.