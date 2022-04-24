Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,624.57 or 0.99925339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00027073 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007794 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars.

