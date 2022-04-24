Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. 2,471,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,435. Redfin has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $72.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.