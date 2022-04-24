Refinable (FINE) Price Hits $0.0638 on Top Exchanges

Refinable (FINE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Refinable has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $629,185.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.32 or 0.07454572 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00043858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,697.06 or 0.99963547 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

