Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $709.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $18.03 on Tuesday, reaching $688.08. 609,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,667. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $478.40 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

