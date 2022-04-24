Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $18.03 on Friday, reaching $688.08. 609,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,667. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.40 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $669.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

