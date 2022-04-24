Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) to announce $117.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.88 million. Regional Management reported sales of $97.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $492.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $488.94 million to $495.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.74 million to $555.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.84 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RM. StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Regional Management by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Regional Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Regional Management by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 39,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,342. The firm has a market cap of $443.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $67.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

