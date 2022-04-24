Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $49.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLAY. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $894,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,679. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,330 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,768,000 after purchasing an additional 812,282 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 602,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,449. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

