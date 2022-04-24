ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

