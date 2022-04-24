Revomon Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.32 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Revomon has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $1.32 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

