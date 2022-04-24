Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.88) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Rexel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.