RH (NYSE:RH) is Nixon Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. RH makes up 5.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of RH by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

NYSE RH traded down $17.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,308. RH has a 52 week low of $313.85 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,720 shares of company stock worth $138,525,728. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

