Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $57.86. 301,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,582. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

