RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

NYSE RPM opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.47.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

