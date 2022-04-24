RSK Smart Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,908.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $39,299.45 or 0.99721201 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $92.36 million and approximately $37,908.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001573 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,350 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.