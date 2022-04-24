Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of SGSVF stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

