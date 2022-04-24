SafeCoin Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $1,889.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,555.37 or 1.00059296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00056595 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00253450 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00163349 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.58 or 0.00330310 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00094274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001303 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

