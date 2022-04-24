salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Trimmed by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 212,238 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $146,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,083,042. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.80 on Friday, hitting $171.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,843,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $171.10 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.