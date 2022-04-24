salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 30.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,644 shares of company stock valued at $34,083,042 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $171.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.54. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $171.10 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a PE ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.