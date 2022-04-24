Sanofi (SNY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.80 on June 8th

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.7968 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Sanofi has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sanofi to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

SNY opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 24.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

