Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

SAPIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. Saputo has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.