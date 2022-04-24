Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Decreased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.76. 3,451,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

