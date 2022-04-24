Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $28.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.55.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SCRYY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($30.97) to €29.60 ($31.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scor from €28.00 ($30.11) to €27.50 ($29.57) in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of SCRYY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,347. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.38. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.
About Scor (Get Rating)
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
