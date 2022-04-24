Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $28.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCRYY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($30.97) to €29.60 ($31.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scor from €28.00 ($30.11) to €27.50 ($29.57) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of SCRYY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,347. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.38. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

