Scotiabank Cuts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$10.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

