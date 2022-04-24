Scotiabank Cuts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$10.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

About Fiera Capital (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

