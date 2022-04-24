Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives $70.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Scout24 from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 stock remained flat at $$62.64 during trading hours on Friday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.