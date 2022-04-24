SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SE. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie lowered their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.67.

NYSE SE opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.76. SEA has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

