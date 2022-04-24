Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 711,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,365. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 822,987 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 53.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

