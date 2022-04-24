Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $4.56 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. Secret has a market capitalization of $745.10 million and approximately $18.76 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00011453 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00254307 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004459 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00021856 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.20 or 0.00663586 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

