Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, HSBC upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE:ASAI opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

