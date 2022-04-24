SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $142,142.00 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $142,142.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $84,323,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on S. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

