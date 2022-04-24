ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.00.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $20.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,314. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.51, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $546.73 and its 200 day moving average is $597.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

