SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 54,460 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,839,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

