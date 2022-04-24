SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 233.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,977 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 360,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,911,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 976.3% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000.

PPLT stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 257,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,922. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $119.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10.

