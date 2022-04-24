SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 388,528 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,528 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBT remained flat at $$5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

