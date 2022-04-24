SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $15,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.56. 1,740,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

