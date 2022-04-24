SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 255,708 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,910,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

