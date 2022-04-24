SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fiverr International worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in Fiverr International by 152.7% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 10.6% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 40.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 828.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 20.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

FVRR traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. 797,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $262.90.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

