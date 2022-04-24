SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 2,199.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 581,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Baozun worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Advisors LP lifted its position in Baozun by 121.5% during the third quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 635,581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Baozun by 213.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,169 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 68.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 405,259 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baozun by 26.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 309,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Baozun by 70.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 175,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of BZUN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,678. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

