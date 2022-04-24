SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Prothena worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,369,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4,564.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

PRTA traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. 412,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,987. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

