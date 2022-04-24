SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.55% of LivePerson worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LivePerson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LivePerson by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $23.51. 999,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,132. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.82.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $807,191. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.