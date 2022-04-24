SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.47. 1,516,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,080. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.53.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

