SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

HRL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,933. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

